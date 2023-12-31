StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRT. William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

HRT stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HireRight by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,383,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

