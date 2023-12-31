StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Up 3.1 %

HSON stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

