StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 1.8 %

REED opened at $1.60 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

