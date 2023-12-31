StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %
TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
