StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

