StockNews.com Downgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

UMBF opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

