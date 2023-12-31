StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.87.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
