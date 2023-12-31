StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

