StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.35 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $152.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 362.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,557,705. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

