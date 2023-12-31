StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.