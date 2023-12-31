StockNews.com Lowers Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNED

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of BNED stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.