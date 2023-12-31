StockNews.com Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

