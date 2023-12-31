StockNews.com Upgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to “Buy”

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas stock opened at $602.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.73. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cintas by 13.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

