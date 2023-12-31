Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

