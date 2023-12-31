Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $135.72

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and traded as high as $163.25. Straumann shares last traded at $159.37, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.
Straumann Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.48.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
