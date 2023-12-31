Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. 26,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 11,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

