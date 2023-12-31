TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Trading Down 0.2%

TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.39 and last traded at $55.62. Approximately 33,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $550.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOTE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 96,364.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,280,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,047,000.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

