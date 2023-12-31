Ted Yednock Sells 21,000 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

