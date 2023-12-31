Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $380.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

