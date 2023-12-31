Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Tgs Asa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

