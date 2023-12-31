The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Aaron’s news, VP Douglass L. Noe acquired 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,614. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglass L. Noe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $180,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $621,625. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN opened at $10.88 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

