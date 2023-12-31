The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.4 %

BNS stock opened at C$64.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$74.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6165099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

