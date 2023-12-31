The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.4 %
BNS stock opened at C$64.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$74.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6165099 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
