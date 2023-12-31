The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.87.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CG opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

