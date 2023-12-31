The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 93,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

VRAR stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

