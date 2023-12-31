The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $222.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $247.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

