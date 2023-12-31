The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $346.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

