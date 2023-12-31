Thomas Sonderman Sells 1,700 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $17,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,497.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKYT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.