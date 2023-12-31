Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

TLYS stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,906.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,198,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,043,194.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,906.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,198,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,043,194.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 184,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 818.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

