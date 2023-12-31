Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Down 0.9%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

