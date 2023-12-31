TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 33,951,046 shares.

TomCo Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of £3.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.09.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

