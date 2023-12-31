ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 2nd

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 2nd. The 1-65 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

TBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.20. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 199.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Articles

