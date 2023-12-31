TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 2,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

TPXimpact Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -153.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.62.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TPXimpact news, insider Steve Winters bought 94,906 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £41,758.64 ($53,060.53). 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.