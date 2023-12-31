TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading 3.8% Higher

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 2,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

TPXimpact Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.62. The stock has a market cap of £38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -153.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.

Insider Activity

In other TPXimpact news, insider Steve Winters acquired 94,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £41,758.64 ($53,060.53). 37.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

