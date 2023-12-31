Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transcat by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Transcat by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Transcat has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $115.41. The company has a market cap of $965.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

