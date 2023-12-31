Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

