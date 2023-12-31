Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFPM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,916,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,512,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,387,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

