Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.29

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and traded as high as $34.35. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
