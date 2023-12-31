Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Tucows Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tucows

In other Tucows news, Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at $581,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,709.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 21.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in Tucows by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Tucows by 53.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

