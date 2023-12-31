Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TYRA. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.