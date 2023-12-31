U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

