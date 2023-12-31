U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 440 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.