UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $694.98 and last traded at $694.98. Approximately 76 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $630.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

