Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $48.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock worth $520,957. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 49,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 23.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

