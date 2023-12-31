Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Holdings Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $47.82 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

