UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,585 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

