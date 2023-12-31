UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.