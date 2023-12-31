UMB Bank n.a. Buys 7,716 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.