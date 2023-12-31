UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.