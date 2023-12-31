UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

