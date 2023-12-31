UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.