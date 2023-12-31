UMB Bank n.a. Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $121.38 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,011.42, a P/E/G ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,242 shares of company stock worth $72,213,100. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

