UMB Bank n.a. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

